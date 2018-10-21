Namaste England Box Office Collection Day 3: Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 4.75 Crore

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England. (Image courtesy: namasteengland)

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, which opened in theaters on Friday has managed to collect Rs 4.75 crore within three days of its release, reports Box Office India. According to the report, the film's business witnessed a drop on Saturday and it merely collected Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday. "Namaste England dropped on its third day and is going to wrap with ridiculously low figures. The first film in this series Namstey London with Akshay Kumar grossed around 9 crore net in its first weekend and that was in 2007 and here in 2018 that 9 crore net could be the lifetime of this film," stated the Box Office India report.

Namaste England clashed with Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta, which has collected a whopping sum of Rs 31 crore, within three days of its release. Reporting of the film's impressive performance at the box office so far, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Badhaai Ho is unstoppable. Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 (Saturday).

#BadhaaiHo is UNSTOPPABLE... Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 [Sat]... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.50 cr. Total: 31.46 cr. India biz... Eyes 45 cr [+/-] extended weekend, which is PHENOMENAL. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2018

Namaste England opened to largely negative reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film one star out of five and wrote: "One more film of this quality and the careers of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra could be in grave jeopardy. Hopefully, these two young actors know better and one more movie of this kind and England could well contemplate slamming its doors on Bollywood storytellers."

Namaste England is the second installment of the 2007 film Namastey London, which featured Katrina Kaif and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Namaste England stars Aditya Seal, Anil Mange and Dijana Dejanovic.