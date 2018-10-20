Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Is On A Winning Streak', Earns Rs 18.96 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in a still from Badhaai Ho (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta's Badhaai Ho is witnessing "superb" momentum at the box office and has collected Rs 18.96 crore so far, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. After collecting Rs 7.29 crore on the opening day, Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed film had garnered Rs 11.67 crore on Day 2 (Friday). The collections of Badhaai Ho is expected to surge over the weekend. "Badhaai Ho is on a winning streak. Is superb on Day 2... Eclipses business of all films in the marketplace (new + holdover titles). Thursday Rs 7.29 crore, Friday Rs 11.67 crore. Total: Rs 18.96 crore. India business. Expect bigger numbers on Saturday and Sunday," Taran Adarsh wrote.

Badhaai Ho clashed with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed film has collected Rs 3.50 crore in two days, a Box Office India report stated. "Namaste England had sealed its fate on the first day with such low collections. It has gone up on day two but it hardly matters as the film is doing business that is far too low," the report stated.

Badhaai Ho opened to positive reviews from the critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Badhaai Ho 3.5 stars out of 5. "Badhaai Ho is a family drama with a difference whose appeal stems from the confident and steady manner in which it unfolds. Badhaai Ho is relatable despite the fact that it deals with a situation that isn't all that common, in real life or in cinema. Sharma knows his craft and demonstrates an acute sense of proportion, especially when he is dealing with the dramatic moments that spur the tale forward," he wrote.

Badhaai Ho is a story of a middle aged couple (played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao ) with a grown up son, who are about to become parents again. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Neena Gupta's son in the film while Sanya Malhotra plays his love interest. The film also stars Surekha Sikri.