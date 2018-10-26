Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Puts Up A 'Superb Total', Earns Rs 66.10 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Surekha Sikri in a still from Badhaai Ho (Courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Badhaai Ho released last week Badhaai Ho clashed with Namaste England Namaste England managed to rake in less Rs 8 crore in first week

Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta, has put up a "superb total" in its extended first week, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Badhaai Ho has managed to collect Rs 66.10 crore within eight days of its release. On Day 8 (Thursday), Ayushmann Khurrana's film raked in Rs 4.25 crore. "Badhaai Ho hits the ball out of the park. Proves all calculations and estimations wrong. Puts up a superb total in its extended first week. Thursday Rs 7.35 crore, Friday Rs 11.85 crore, Saturday Rs 12.80 crore, Sunday Rs 13.70 crore, Monday Rs 5.65 crore, Tuesday Rs 5.50 crore, Wednesday Rs 5 crore, Thursday Rs 4.25 crore. Total: Rs 66.10 crore (India business).

Badhaai Ho clashed with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed film is a "disaster" at the box office and managed to rake in merely Rs 7.75 crore, a Box Office India report stated. "Namaste England is a disaster at the box office as it collects Rs 7.75 crore nett in the first week and will finish up with just Rs 8 crore nett lifetime collections. This is lower than the first weekend of Namastey London which did Rs 9 crore nett plus over the weekend," the report stated.

Badhaai Ho opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film three and-a-half-stars out of five. He praised the actors for their impressive performances and wrote: "Among the most impressive aspects of Badhaai Ho is the way the director harnesses the rest of the on-screen talent pool and makes every character, even the minor ones, count."

Badhaai Ho is a story of a middle aged couple with grown up sons, who are about to become parents again. The film also features Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.