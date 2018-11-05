Badhaai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Joins The League Of 2018's Top 10 Highest Grossers

Ayushmann and Surekha Sikri in a still from Badhaai Ho (courtesy taranadarsh)

Badhaai ho to Team Badhaai Ho for continuing its brilliant run at the box office for over two weeks now! Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, Badhaai Ho made over Rs 9 crores just on just the third weekend, pushing the total to an impressive Rs 104 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This in turn, has made the family comedy eligible for the list of top 10 grossing Bollywood films of 2018. "Badhaai Ho makes its way into top 10 highest grossers of 2018. While the film has crossed lifetime biz of Raid and currently occupies No 9 ranking, it will surpass lifetime biz of Gold today [Mon] and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety before Diwali," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

In a detailed progress report of Badhaai Ho's box office performance, Mr Adarsh added wrote the film made Rs 66.10 crore on the first week and Rs 28.15 crore on the second. Meanwhile, Badhaai Ho is expected to continue with its box office dominance till Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs Of Hindostan hits screens in a few days. "Badhaai Ho continues to be the first choice of moviegoers for third consecutive week... Will continue its dominance till Thugs Of Hindostan arrives on Thu... [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: Rs 104 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

Taran Adarsh added in his tweets that Sanju remains 2018's highest grossing film, followed by the ambitious period piece "Padmaavat". Race 3, Baaghi 2 and Stree 2 occupy the next three spots followed by Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Gold. With Badhaai Ho currently in the ninth spot, Raid is placed at the bottom of the list.

Badhaai Ho clashed with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and opened to terrific reviews. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee singled out Neena Gupta's performance as a middle-aged woman dealing with the aftermath of an unexpected pregnancy: "Neena Gupta is outstandingly measured in her interpretation of the woman grappling with the repercussions of an unplanned pregnancy."

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho also stars Gajra Rao and Surekha Sikri.