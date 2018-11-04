Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho Cruises Past Rs 100 Crore Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in a still from Badhaai Ho (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film has cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Badhaai Ho hit the screens three weeks ago and the film continues to be "unstoppable" at the box office. Amit Sharma-directed film currently stands at Rs 100.10 crore. "Badhaai Ho remains unshakable and unstoppable even in Week 3. Crosses Rs 100 crore on Day 17 (Week 3) Friday Rs 2.35 cr, Saturday Rs 3.50 cr. Total: Rs 100.10 cr (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote. Badhaai Ho clashed with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England, which failed to impress the cine-goers. Badhaai Ho has also found a spot in the list of films, which raked in Rs 100 crore or more in 2018.

Take a look at Badhaai Ho box office report:

As you read this, #Hichki will breach the $ 20 million mark in #China... The rich-in-content film has not only cemented its status at the BO, but is still witnessing strong footfalls even in Week 4... Total till 3 Nov 2018: $ 19.83 mn [Rs 144.59 cr]. SUPERB! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2018

I repeat, Rs 100 cr Club is *not* the yardstick to gauge the success of a film, but it ought to be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo [racing towards Rs 100 cr] hit century... Reinforces the fact that good content will always find takers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2018

Badhaai Ho opened to good reviews from the critics . Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "This is a family drama with a difference whose appeal stems from the confident and steady manner in which it unfolds. Badhaai Ho is relatable despite the fact that it deals with a situation that isn't all that common, in real life or in cinema. It is certainly worth a visit to the multiplex."

Badhaai Ho is a story of a middle aged couple with grown up sons, who are about to become parents again. The film also featured Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri. Badhaai Ho is Ayushmann Khurrana's second film of the year, AndhaDhun being his first.