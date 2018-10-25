Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Fantastic' Film Earns Over Rs 61 Crore

Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's new film added Rs 5 crore to the overall collections

Updated: October 25, 2018 14:12 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in Badhaai Ho (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Badhaai Ho has so far earned Rs 61.85 crore
  2. Badhaai Ho released last week
  3. It clashed at the box office with Namaste England

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Badhaai Ho continues to dominate at the box office and in a week, it has earned over Rs 60 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Badhaai Ho, also starring Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra, released on Thursday and on the opening day, the film made Rs 7.35 crore. Over the weekend it earned over Rs 26 crore and this week's business, on an average, has been close to Rs 20 crore. Badhaai Ho has so far earned Rs 61.85 crore. "Badhaai Ho is all set for a fantastic Rs 66 crore + extended Week 1. While Week 2 will give an idea of its lifetime business, it's still a money-spinner. Thursday 7.35 crore, Friday 11.85 crore, Saturday 12.80 crore, Sunday 13.70 crore, Mon 5.65 crore, Tuesday 5.50 crore, Wednesday 5 crore. Total: Rs 61.85 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Take a look at Badhaai Ho's box office report here.

 

 

Earlier this week, Taran Adarsh said that Badhaai Ho is 'expected to rake in strong numbers' till the release of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs Of Hindostan.

 

 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Badhaai Ho 3.5 stars out of 5. "This is a family drama with a difference whose appeal stems from the confident and steady manner in which it unfolds. Badhaai Ho is relatable despite the fact that it deals with a situation that isn't all that common, in real life or in cinema. It is certainly worth a visit to the multiplex," he wrote.

Badhaai Ho clashed at the box office with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England, which hasn't made good numbers.

Badhaai Ho is directed by Amit Sharma.

