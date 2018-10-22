Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana And Sanya Malhotra's Film 'Emerges As Big Favourite' At The Ticket Windows

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in a still from Badhaai Ho. (Image courtesy: )

Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta has "emerged as a big favourite" at the ticket window, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has managed to collect Rs 45.06 crore within four days of its release. Badhaai Ho collected Rs 13.50 crore on Sunday alone and it has left behind Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England, which has managed to collect merely Rs 6 crore as of now. According to Mr Adarsh, Badhaai Ho had a "sensational extended weekend." The film clashed with Namaste England, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, at the box office.

#BadhaaiHo emerges a BIG FAVOURITE at the ticket windows... Has SENSATIONAL extended weekend... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: 45.06 cr. India biz... Didn't release in Madhya Pradesh due to cinema strike. Otherwise, the total would be higher. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2018

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh declared Badhaai Ho a "hit" and wrote: "Badhaai Ho is a hit in terms of economics but the weekdays ahead will decide two things: Its lifetime business and how big a hit it will turn out to be... Nonetheless, Badhaai Ho to everyone involved with this film."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

While #BadhaaiHo is a Hit in terms of economics, the weekdays ahead will decide two things: [i] Its lifetime biz and [ii] How big a Hit it will turn out to be... Nonetheless, badhaai ho to everyone involved with this film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2018

Badhaai Ho opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film three and-a-half-stars out of five. He praised the actors for their impressive performances and wrote: "Among the most impressive aspects of Badhaai Ho is the way the director harnesses the rest of the on-screen talent pool and makes every character, even the minor ones, count."

Badhaai Ho is a family-comedy that showcases the journey of an elderly couple (played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) who are expecting another child. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana as the couple's elder son and Sanya Malhotra as his love interest. The film also stars Surekha Sikri and Shardul Rana in pivotal roles.