Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is 'Unstoppable.' Earns Rs 31 Crore

Badhaai Ho Box Office Report: On Saturday, Ayushmann Khurrana's film earned Rs 12.50 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 21, 2018 12:41 IST
Ayushmann, Neena Gupta, Sanya and others in Badhaai Ho (Courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights

  1. Badhaai Ho's current total now stands at Rs 31.46 crore
  2. The film released to positive reviews
  3. Badhaai Ho is also performing well in Australia

'Badhaai Ho' Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta. Their new film has impressed cine-goers and in three days, it has earned over Rs 31 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Badhaai Ho released on Thursday and on the opening day itself, the film earned Rs 7.29 crore. On Friday, it collected Rs 11.67 crore while on Saturday, it made the maximum - Rs 12.50 crore. Badhaai Ho's current total now stands at Rs 31.46 crore. "Badhaai Ho is unstoppable. Hits double digits yet again on Day 3. Thursday 7.29 crore, Friday 11.67 crore, Saturday 12.50 crore. Total: Rs 31.46 crore, India business. Eyes Rs 45 crore [+/-] extended weekend, which is phenomenal," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Take a look at Badhaai Ho's box office report here.

 

 

In Australia too, the film is 'raking big numbers.' Mr Adarsh also listed the box office figures of some of Ayushmann Khurrana's films in Australia, including the recently-released AndhaDhun.

 

 

 

 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Badhaai Ho 3.5 stars out of 5. "This is a family drama with a difference whose appeal stems from the confident and steady manner in which it unfolds. Badhaai Ho is relatable despite the fact that it deals with a situation that isn't all that common, in real life or in cinema. It is certainly worth a visit to the multiplex," he wrote.

In Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao play a middle-aged couple with two grown up sons. The news of Neena Gupta's third pregnancy is the main plot of the story. Ayushmann Khurrana plays their elder son while Sanya Malhotra stars as his love interest. Surekha Sikri and Shardul Rana are also part of the film directed by Amit Sharma.

Badhaai Ho clashed at the box office with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England.

