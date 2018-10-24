Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection Day 6: Neena Gupta And Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Continues To Dominate

Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The film collected Rs 56.08 crore in six days "Which is simply terrific," writes trade analyst Taran Adarsh Badhaai Ho is directed by Amit Sharma

Badhaai Ho, starring Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhora, "continues its dominance at the ticket windows," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh while sharing the latest box office number of the film. The Amit Sharma-directed film collected over 55 crore in six days, which is "simply terrific," says Taran Adarsh. Badhaai Ho is giving stiff competition to NamasteEngland, which released on the same day and has collected about Rs 8 crore. The higest single day collection for Badhaai Ho is Rs 13.70 crore on Sunday.

Here's the latest box office report of Badhaai Ho:

#BadhaaiHo continues its dominance at the ticket windows... Tue biz is in same range as Mon, which is simply TERRIFIC... Thu 7.35 cr, Fri 11.85 cr, Sat 12.80 cr, Sun 13.70 cr, Mon 5.65 cr, Tue 5.50 cr. Total: 56.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2018

Amit Sharma is thrilled about the box office response and told IANS: "It is like a dream. When we were writing, we didn't think about whether this film will enter in 50 crore or 100 crore club. We were only concentrating on making a good film."

Badhaai Ho opened to fabulous reviews on Thursday, a day before Dussehra, to fabulous reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Badhaai Ho is a sweet little gem informed with gentle wit and infectious warmth. The slice-of-life storytelling, which is appreciably enhanced by solid performances from a wonderful cast, is marked by control and sensitivity."

Badhaai Ho is the story of a middle-aged couple Priyamvada (Neena Gupta) and Jeetender Kaushik (Gajraj Rao), who parents to two grown up sons and are expecting their third child, much to embarrassment of their family. How the family come to terms with the unexpected pregnancy form the film's plot.

Badhaai Ho also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Surekha Sikri and Shardul Rana.

(With inputs from IANS)