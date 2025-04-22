<i>NagZilla</i>: Kartik Aaryan To Play A Shape-Shifting Serpent In This Karan Johar Production

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have collaborated on a new film titled NagZilla. Earlier today, KJo dropped a motion poster of the upcoming project on Instagram. It features Kartik in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the clip, Kartik Aaryan, in a pair of blue jeans, has his back facing the camera. He is standing inside a snake den, looking at the distant cityscape. Interestingly, Kartik's human skin slowly transforms into a green and scaly texture, resembling a snake.

Kartik Aaryan's voiceover can be heard in the background.

He says, “Icchadhari naag. Ruup badalne ke shakti rakhne waale saap. Jaise ki main. Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Umar 631 saal. Insano wali picturein toh bohot dekhli aab dekho naago waali picture. (Shape-shifting serpents. Just like me. Age: 631 years. You must have seen enough movies featuring humans, now, watch a film about snakes.)

The motion poster makes it clear that Kartik Aaryan will be playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent. NagZilla will be released in theatres, on August 14, 2026.

The caption read, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! NaagZilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand. Funnn phailaane aa raha hai (The first chapter of Naag Lok. Coming to spread the hood) Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein (on Nag Panchami at your nearest theatres) 14 August 2026 ko.”

NagZilla, directed by Mrigadeep Singh Lamba, is produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Besides NagZilla, Kartik Aaryan also has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in his kitty. The romantic comedy is bankrolled by Karan Johar as well. Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora are the co-producers.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will release on Valentine's Day eve, next year. The movie marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director after Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

Additionally, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Anurag Basu's untitled romantic drama. The film, also featuring Southern star Sreeleela, is the third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise.