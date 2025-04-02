Watch: Kartik Aaryan Hits Man With Guitar During Anurag Basu's Film Shoot

Kartik Aaryan and Southern star Sreeleela are currently shooting for Anurag Basu's romantic film, which is a third instalment of Aashiqui, in Gangtok. Two BTS videos from the set, recently, surfaced online. In the first video, Kartik Aaryan, with a guitar in hands, can be seen lip-syncing to the revamped version of Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the original Aashiqui. Sreeleela is also seen with a guitar in hands, hinting at her involvement with the band. Anurag Basu can be seen giving cues to the audience.

Take a look:

In another video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen hitting a man with his guitar on stage. The video left fans intrigued what triggered Kartik Aaryan for this violent outburst.

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan and southern actor Sreeleela were spotted shooting in North Bengal last week for Anurag Basu's untitled film. The picture which stood out of the lot is Kartik riding a bike with Sreeleela on the pillion. Kartik Aaryan sports overgrown bread and hair. His left hand is seen wrapped in a bandage.

The viral pictures also show Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela being welcomed at a Siliguri hotel. There are also BTS shots of the crew chilling and having fun with actors.

The film's title is still under wraps. Initially, Triptii Dimri was set to star opposite Kartik in the film, but she was later replaced by Sreeleela. When asked about the casting change at an event, Anurag Basu responded, "She is still my best friend, I really like her as an actress. You should ask her too what happened."