A Sneak-Peek Into Kartik Aaryan's "Annual Baba Conference" With Monks In Darjeeling

Kartik Aaryan is currently filming his upcoming project alongside Sreeleela amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Gangtok and Darjeeling.

On Saturday, the actor gave fans a peek into his shoot life in the Northeast by sharing a bunch of photos and videos from his time there.

His first post was a sweet shoutout to the people of Gangtok, thanking them for the warm welcome.

In an Instagram story, Kartik expressed his appreciation by writing, "Thank you Gangtok for massive love, will always remember you."

Another post featured a light-hearted moment where Kartik is seen chatting with monks in Darjeeling.

He humorously captioned it, "Annual Baba conference in Darjeeling."

Just last week, Kartik posted a dreamy picture of Darjeeling's scenic tea gardens. The romantic still, set in the serene hills, shows him holding two cups of tea.

The caption read, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," with a couple of red heart emojis, making fans curious and excited.

The film, which is yet to be titled, is being helmed by acclaimed director Anurag Basu. For this role, Kartik has completely transformed his look - sporting long hair and a rugged beard for a grittier avatar.

Meanwhile, Kartik also has another film lined up: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom he previously worked on the 2023 hit Satyaprem Ki Katha.

This upcoming romantic comedy, backed by Dharma Productions, is scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine's Day.