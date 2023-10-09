Viral: Naga Chaitanya's Post Has A Samantha Ruth Prabhu Connection

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: chayakkineni)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently spending some quality time in Dubai. The actress is on a one-year break in order to prioritise her health following a diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disease. In Samantha's absence, her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya has stepped in to take care of their pet dog, Hash. Naga Chaitanya, in an Instagram post, shared a photo of the furry friend, who is seen seated in a car and gazing at a sunset. “Vibe,” the actor captioned the post. Reacting to the picture, fans urged the two stars to “patch up” and get back together. A fan wrote, “#ChaySam [Naga Chaitanya + Samantha] please patch up with Samantha, you guys are best together.”

Some even loved how Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are “co-parenting Hash.”

A person commented, “Please patch up with Sam [Samantha]. Please…please.”

“Just patch up, guys, for Hash do it for him,” read a comment.

A fan wrote, “Let anyone say anything, we want you to be together.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya adopted Hash, a French Bulldog, a year after their marriage in November 2018.

In the middle of the reunion buzz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a cryptic note on Instagram Stories. She has shared a post on kindness. The message read: “Shoutout to people whose kindness isn't a strategy but a way of life.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017. After four years of marital bliss, the star couple parted ways. In October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media. The duo has worked together in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Majili.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Up next, she has the Indian version of Citadel lined-up.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has been paired with actress Sai Pallavi for his next film, temporarily titled NC23.