Naga Chaitanya On Equation With His Exes: 'I Didn't Ask For Friendship'

Naga Chaitanya pictured at an event. (courtesy: nagachaitanya_akkineni__)

Naga Chaitanya, who is busy with the promotions of his film Custody, opened up about his equation with his exes without naming anyone. YouTuber Irfan, during a Truth and Dare session with the actor, opened up about his equation with his exes. Naga Chaitanya intervened and said during the conversation, "We can be good friends. It is that part that irritates me the most. I didn't ask for friendship." When asked if he has any regrets in life, the actor added, "There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a lesson." Naga Chaitanya and superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, co-stars of films like Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their divorce on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is currently said to be dating actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The actors are frequently spotted together.

In March this year, a picture of Naga Chaitanya with rumoured girlfriend and Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala from a restaurant in London went insanely viral on social media. Last year, Naga Chaitanya trended a great deal when RJ Siddharth Kannan asked the actor to describe Sobhita Dhulipala during an interview. Naga Chaitanya's reply was, "I'm just gonna smile."

Last year, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared as a guest on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7, she was asked during the show if she and Naga Chaitanya are amicable. To which she replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it maybe sometime in the future."