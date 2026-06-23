Nafisa Ali Goes Trekking At 11,000 Feet Amid Cancer Battle: "Made Me Feel Brand New After Many Chemos"

Veteran actor and politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and had been in remission until last year, when she revealed the illness had returned. Recently she shared several videos of an adventurous trek she went on with friends and family; the clips have been going viral.

In one of the videos she wrote that the experience made her feel "brand new". She said, "Trekking at 11,000 feet for a super picnic with friends and family. See me being helped by my son-in-law and grandson as they helped me down the track. It made me feel brand new after surgery and my many chemos."

In another video she added, "At 11,000 feet - near Rohtang - with Adil (my son-in-law) and Aamair pushing me up the rocks, I finally made it up to the car. It was too much fun."

Describing the stunning landscape, she mentioned, "After crossing the Atal Tunnel, we had a picnic lunch at 11,000 feet at a place called Sissu. It was just a grand experience."

When Nafisa Ali Spoke About Struggling To Accept Her Cancer Diagnosis

In an earlier conversation with Fit Tak, Nafisa Ali opened up about the struggles she faced in getting her cancer diagnosed. She revealed that despite her persistent symptoms, doctors initially failed to identify the illness, leading to a late-stage diagnosis.

Nafisa shared that her instincts told her something was seriously wrong. "I knew my stomach pain was cancer, but doctors were not able to diagnose and this led to stage 4," she told Fit Tak.

Recalling her experience, she said, "I came back to Delhi after two months, and I told my doctor, 'I don't agree with your diagnosis. There has to be something wrong with me.'"

She explained how emotional the moment was for her. "I became very upset. I actually cried in front of the doctor and said, 'I am the last person who goes to the doctor, and if I have come repeatedly, you have to take it seriously.'"

It wasn't until she experienced a sharp pain near her appendix that the medical team began to investigate more thoroughly. "I told the doctor, 'I've got appendicitis, and all of you have diagnosed me wrong.' That's when the doctors finally sat up and took notice," she recalled in the interview.

About Nafisa Ali

Nafisa Ali, who is a former beauty queen and a swimming champion, is best known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa , Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana. In her acting career, she has shared screen space with the likes of Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

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