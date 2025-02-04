<i>Nadaaniyan</i> Song <i>Ishq Mein</i>: Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor's <i>Ishq Wala Love</i>

The first song from Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming film Nadaaniyan is here. Just a few days after announcing the project, the makers released the track Ishq Mein on Monday.

The music video introduces the lead pair — Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan) and Pia (Khushi Kapoor). The song sums up their heart-melting chemistry and showcases sweet and affectionate moments between them at scenic locations.

Sung by Sachet Tandon and Asees Kaur, Ishq Mein is composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The makers shared a shorter version of the music video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein! Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan is the story of Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a bold and free-spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class boy from Noida.

In an official statement, Dharmatic Entertainment, who are bankrolling the project, said, "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we are celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim."

They added, "It is a story of connection, chaos, and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world. We can't wait for viewers to relive the magic of first love with Nadaaniyan."

Nadaaniyan will be streaming soon on Netflix.