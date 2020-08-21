Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna Slithers Into Hina Khan's Role

Surbhi Chandna in a promotional photoshoot for Naagin 5. (Image courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Highlights Hina Khan launched the fifth season of Naagin

Naagin 5 aired earlier this week

Ekta Kapoor announced Surbhi's entry on Instagram

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Friday introduced actress Surbhi Chandna as the new lead of her show Naagin, the fifth season of which went on air recently. Surbhi Chandna's character is the reincarnation of Nageshwari, played by Hina Khan, who was roped in to launch the fifth season of Naagin. Introducing Surbhi Chandna, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Reveal of new Naagin... Punarjanam. Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye." Surbhi also shared her excitement about being a part of the franchise on Instagram. "Looking forward to this biggie Naagin 5. The moment I saw the Naagin Book, I was excited like a child... amazing concept."

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post:

And here's what Surbhi Chandna posted:

The fourth season of Naagin, in which actress Nia Sharma played the lead role, was scrapped by Ekta Kapoor during the lockdown saying she "messed up a bit." She also said, "Naagin 4 is getting a fantastic end because you can't start from the middle in order to start a finish. So, we are ending Naagin 4 and then getting back to Naagin 5 immediately." The plots of the two seasons are related.

Earlier, actress Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Jasmin Bhasin have played the titular Naagins in the series.

Surbhi Chandna debuted on the small screen with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she went on to star in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and she was last seen Sanjivani. She has also appeared in Vidya Balan's film Bobby Jasoos.