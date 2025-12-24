<i>Mysaa</i> Teaser: Gun-Toting Rashmika Mandanna Is Ready To Blow Your Mind In Action Avatar

The first glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Mysaa is finally out, and it gives a strong hint of what's in store. The action-thriller has been directed by debutant filmmaker Rawindra Pulle. The over one-minute video makes it clear that Rashmika is stepping into a bold new space with this project.

Rashmika Mandanna appears in a fierce, action-driven role. The first glimpse leans heavily on mood and atmosphere rather than dialogue. What stands out instantly is the powerful voiceover that runs through the glimpse. It introduces Rashmika's character as a woman shaped by pain and rage, someone whose anger is strong enough to shake nature itself.

The Telugu voiceover says, “They said my daughter is dead. But the land shook in fear, failing to hide my daughter's blood. The wind came to a still, failing to carry my daughter's breath. The fire turned into ashes, failing to see my daughter's burning rage. And finally, death faced the death failing to kill my daughter. Do you know who my daughter is?”

The video is set in a forest that is engulfed in flames. Rashmika Mandanna's character is seen walking straight towards her enemies without any hesitation. There is no fear in her body language. She looks focused and ready for a fight. A handcuff can be seen hanging from her left hand, while she holds a gun in her right hand. These details suggest a past filled with struggle and conflict.

The teaser ends on a strong note. Rashmika lets out a feral growl and points the gun at her enemies.

The makers dropped the first glimpse on YouTube with the side note, “The journey begins with the First Glimpse of Mysaa. #Mysaa promises to be a high-octane emotional action thriller that ventures deep into the culturally rich and captivating world of the Gond tribes. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a completely transformative and never-seen-before avatar, portraying a Gond woman with fierce intensity and emotional depth.”

Mysaa is produced by Ajay-Anil Sayyapureddy and Veerasai Gopa, and co-produced by Srikanth Reddy Sathi under the banner of Unformula Films. The film is set to release in theatres in 2026.

