Henry Cavill Will Not Return As Superman: 'My Turn To Wear The Cape Has Passed'

Henry Cavill in a still from the video. (courtesy: henrycavill)

Henry Cavill, who is the first image that comes to our mind when we think of Superman, has confirmed in an Instagram post that he won't be playing the superhero in the DC Universe anymore. “My time to wear the cape has passed,” he said in a statement, moments after James Gunn, who has become the new co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran, announced his exit as Superman. The actor's statement arrived a few days after it was reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran are planning to close the curtains of Man of Steel 2, which would have shown him wearing the red cape again. The 39-year-old actor, who recently announced his return to the cape after his cameo in Warner Bros and DC's Black Adam, wrote, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

In October, Henry Cavill teased his fans about his new Man Of Steel film with a profile shot and a video, where he can be seen saying, “I am back as Superman.” He posted the clip after the release of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, in which he appeared in a cameo role in a mid-credits scene alongside Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. At the end of the Black Adam film, a brief scene promised a future standoff between Superman and Adam. Referring to the update in his latest post, the actor wrote, “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Henry Cavill also singled out a note for all those who have been by his side through the years. “We can mourn for a bit, but then, we must remember…Superman is still around. Everything he stand for still exists and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” read his full post.

See Henry Cavill's post here:

Henry Cavill, in October, “rewarded” the “patience” of his fans by sharing his look for the new Superman film. The sight of him in the red cape and blue suit again broke the Internet back then. “A very small taste of what's to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded. #Superman,” he captioned the post. He is heard saying in the clip that follows the motion poster, “Now that plenty of you have [seen the movie], I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman and the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come.”

Take a look:

Henry Cavill's announcement on Thursday arrived minutes after James Gunn tweeted about their new “DC slate” with Superman being one of their “first projects.” However, he confirmed that the “story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.” In a subsequent tweet, James Gunn stated, “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

In a series of questions asked by fans, the actor-filmmaker revealed that the new Superman film won't be an “origin” story and that Ben Affleck will stay in the DC universe, but as a director. We will get to see Ben as Batman again in The Flash.

Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project. https://t.co/Haz1APdlVN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Henry made his debut as Superman in Zack Snyder's 2013 Man of Steel. He reprised the caped superhero in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017's Justice League and lately in Zack Synder's 2021 Justice League.

Apart from his role as Superman, Henry Cavill also became fan favourite for his role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix' The Witcher. However, Henry left the show after finishing the third season, following which Liam Hemsworth stepped into his shoes for season 4. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf,” read an excerpt of Henry's October 30 post.

Henry Cavill is also known for his performances in movies like Mission Impossible: Fallout, Stardust, Immortals and The Cold Light of Day. He has also gained a wide fandom with his roles in Enola Holmes and The Tudors.