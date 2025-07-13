<i>Superman</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Next Stop For James Gunn's Film - Rs 20 Crore

James Gunn's Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet, is performing well at the global box office.

What's Happening

According to Deadline, the film has earned $56.5 million in North America and another $40 million from international markets across 78 countries.

In India, the superhero film has impacted the performance of local releases like Kannappa and Rajkummar Rao's Maalik.

By the end of Sunday, Superman is expected to cross $210 million globally, boosted by strong reviews and buzz.

Variety reports that the film now holds the second-biggest global opening of 2025 so far, behind A Minecraft Movie ($57.11 million) and slightly ahead of Lilo & Stitch ($55.94 million).

Internationally, the film opened in the UK with $3.6 million on Friday, capturing a 66% market share.

Performance in Asia was comparatively soft, with Korea underperforming and China collecting $2.4 million by Friday.

The final China tally is expected to be around $11 million. Brazil, Australia, and France each brought in between $2.5 and $3 million.

Spain surprised with a $1 million debut, and Japan earned $781K despite the competing buzz around the new Demon Slayer. Mexico led international territories with $3.8 million.

Background

In India, Superman earned Rs 8 crore on Day 1 and added Rs 9 crore on Day 2, bringing its two-day total to Rs 17 crore. This makes it the third-biggest DC debut in India.

Meanwhile, the Telugu film Kannappa, featuring Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal, opened at Rs 9.35 crore but dropped steeply in its second week.

The film's collection fell by 92%, with its lifetime net reaching just Rs 32.6 crore. With an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore, it has recovered only 16%, making it one of the year's biggest flops.

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik also trailed behind Superman, collecting Rs 3.75 crore on Day 1 and Rs 5.25 crore on Day 2.

F1: The Movie continues to surprise with its strong run. The film has collected Rs 75 crore in 15 days and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club, a feat achieved only by Oppenheimer and Avatar among Hollywood releases in India.

On the other hand, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey, is struggling at the box office.

It earned Rs 43 lakh on its second day, with the two-day total at just Rs 73 lakh.

