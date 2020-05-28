Henry Cavill May Return As Superman And Twitter Is Losing Its Mind

Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman. (courtesy: HenryCavill)

The jubilant mood of fans over the reported return of Henry Cavill as Superman is reflected on social media - on Twitter, #HenryCavill has trended all day. The British actor is reportedly in talks to return as Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie. However, Warner Bros and Henry Cavill's representatives couldn't be reached for comments on Wednesday, reported Variety. While we await the official confirmation, Twitter is busy rejoicing over the reports and can't wait to see Henry Cavill in the Superman cape once again. Henry Cavill made his first appearance as Superman in 2013's Man Of Steel. He later reprised his role in DC's Superman V Batman (2016) and Justice League (2017).

Meanwhile, here's how Twitter is celebrating. If there is meme that puts into perspective the mood of every DC fan right now, this would be it:

#HenryCavill



*Henry Cavill returning as Superman



DC fans right now: pic.twitter.com/u0oOqtn4Kj — Nishant Rana (@thenishantrana) May 28, 2020

A DC fan's idea of justice: "If there's any justice in this world, Henry Cavill will return as Superman in the DCEU."

If there's any justice in this world, #HenryCavill will return as Superman in the DCEU... rocking a mo pic.twitter.com/pxefroO7TJ — Daniel McClelland (@daniel_mcc_) May 28, 2020

Just Superman things. Phew!

Me after lifting something infront of a kid which he failed to lift



#HenryCavill#Supermanpic.twitter.com/43nzS3WzF2 — (@Faltu_username) May 28, 2020

Also, since Henry Cavill was trending, a Twitter user recalled his cookie eating moment from the Oscars. PS_ He was caught by Captain America aka Chris Evans (from the competing Marvel universe).

Since #HenryCavill is trending, never forget this iconic moment at the oscars when chris evans spotted him eating cookies. pic.twitter.com/gjuGbAv7QU — (@ilsze3) May 28, 2020

For a Twitter user, this was the "Best news of the day."

The 37-year-old actor, in an interview with Men's Health magazine in December, revealed that he isn't done with Superman duties yet. "The cape is still in the closet. It's still mine. I'm not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is - you'll see," said Henry Cavill.

Fans also have Henry Cavill to thank for helping get Man Of Steel director Zack Snyder to finally release the long-awaited and clamoured for Snyder Cut of the movie.

Before Henry Cavill, the Superman cape has been worn by actors such as Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Tom Welling.

DC Universe's films aside, Henry Cavill famously starred in Mission: Impossible - Fallout alongside franchise veteran Tom Cruise. He also featured in Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher.