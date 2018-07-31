Mission: Impossible - Fallout Box Office Day 4: Tom Cruise's Mission Not Aborted Yet, Collects Another 5 Crore

A still from Mission: Impossible - Fallout. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout stood strong at the ticket window on Monday by adding another Rs 5 crore to the collection total, reports Box Office India. In five days (Imax preview shows included), the Christopher McQuarrie-directed film, which also features Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, collected over Rs 41 crore nett in India. A Box Office India report stated: "It confirms its status of a hit film. The first week should go to Rs 55 crore nett range, which is a good first week number." Mission: Impossible - Fallout released along with Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which tanked the box office.

Box Office India predicted that in one week, Mission: Impossible - Fallout collection will surpass Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation's lifetime collection (Rs 48 crore) in India.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible - Fallout also topped the weekend box office in North America and it has outperformed the previous five Mission: Impossible films in the series. Internation industry tracker Exhibitor Relations revealed that Tim Cruises' latest Mission took in $61.2 million for the three-day weekend, reports news agency AFP.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout released in India after a few changes in the finale sequence on July 27. The Indian Censor Board ordered edits in the scenes, in which a map misrepresents the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir. Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi told news agency PTI: "Integrity of our country's borders is non-negotiable and cannot be compromised on for the sake of entertainment."

The film opened to favourable reviews and several film critics stated that this was probably Tom Cruise's best Mission yet.

(With inputs from PTI)