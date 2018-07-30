Did Censor Board Ask Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout Makers To Tone Down References To Kashmir?

A still from Mission: Impossible - Fallout. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which is running successfully worldwide, it seems couldn't do get past the Indian censor board without edits (that Mission is still Impossible for many). As per an IANS report, the India print of Tom Cruise's film omits a few references to Kashmir (where the film's finale is set). An IANS reporter, who was invited to the film's special screening in Paris, said that in the international print of the Christopher McQuarrie-directed film, there a "prominent mention" of India, Pakistan and China however in the India cut, "there's a mention of Nubra valley (in Ladakh) and Siachen Glacier, there's a glimpse of an Indian soldier... but what is missing is the mention of where all the action is taking place." Although the climax of Mission: Impossible - Fallout was set in Kashmir it was filmed in a valley in New Zealand.

The IANS report added that the Central Board of Film Certification apparently asked the filmmakers to delete some references to Kashmir for its India release. It reportedly directed the makers to remove the "visuals of maps misrepresenting the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir" and the word "India-occupied Kashmir." However, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi remained unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, industry insider Girish Johar told IANS, "The makers are sensitive to the Indian audience and their needs. They didn't want to unnecessarily act as a catalyst to all the brewing tension which is under the cover. Right now, the Southeast Asia region is a little volatile." He added: "We know the political backdrop that we are having at the moment. So, the makers are sensitive towards this and wanted to avoid this unnecessary confusion that the movie might rake in... They wanted to completely avoid it."

Mission: Impossible - Fallout collected Rs 36 crore over the weekend while Hindi film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 lagged behind at Rs 5 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)