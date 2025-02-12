<i>My Melbourne</i>: Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, And Onir's Anthology To Release In India On This Date

Four incredible filmmakers—Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir, joined hands and made an anthology titled My Melbourne. It is now all set to have its theatrical release on March 14, 2025.

The anthology film is a first-of-its-kind project that bridges the gap between the cultural landscapes of the two countries, India and Australia.

The project has been envisioned by Mitu Bhowmik Lange's production house Mind Blowing Films, and backed by the state government of Victoria screen agency, VicScreen and the Federal agency, Screen Australia in Australia.

The anthology had its premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024, and its Indian premiere at the MAMI Film Festival 2024. It was well-received by the audience and critics alike.

My Melbourne comprises four unique stories that delve deep into relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. The anthology features Nandini directed by Onir, Emma directed by Rima Das, Setara directed by Kabir Khan, and Jules directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali. The films also span across multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan.

Kabir Khan said, "Stories have the power to connect people across borders, and My Melbourne does just that. My film Setara, based on Setera's own life and journey, that she played on screen as well, delves into themes of resilience and identity, which are deeply personal yet universally relevant. Working on this project has been an enriching experience, and I can't wait for Indian audiences to witness these stories on the big screen."

Reflecting on the uniqueness of the project, Imtiaz Ali shared, "Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavour to this anthology, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey. It's rare to see a project that so seamlessly blends multiple narratives while staying true to a shared vision of inclusivity."

Rima Das shared her joy, "I love telling human stories that resonate deeply with the heart and soul. Emma is a profoundly personal film that explores the essence of human connection, overcoming limitations and circumstances to reveal our shared humanity. My Melbourne is more than just a film. It is an immersive experience that celebrates the richness of cultural diversity while delving into the personal struggles that define us. These stories strive to craft a cinematic journey that is both intimate and universally resonant."

Onir said, "For me, storytelling is about bringing marginalized voices to the forefront. Nandini is about representation and identity, themes that need to be addressed now more than ever. Being part of My Melbourne was a profoundly moving experience, and I am proud to contribute to a film that speaks of acceptance and self-discovery."