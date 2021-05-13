'My Body Has Changed As I've Gotten Older,' Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra opened up about her body image in an interview

"I won't lie that I don't get affected by it," she said

"I just try to remind myself that I am loved," she added

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known her progressive statements, opened up about how she deals with the scrutiny that she receives on her body image in a recent interview with Yahoo Life. Accepting that the changes in her body do affect her, the 38-year-old actress said that she has had to adapt to it "mentally as well." Talking candidly about her body image with Yahoo Life, Priyanka Chopra said: "Well, I won't lie that I don't get affected by it. My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright, and catering to my now body and not my 10- or 20-years-ago body."

The former Miss World further shared that her mantra to feel confident about her body is to have a "sense of confidence," in what she brings to the table instead of how she looks like. "I feel like that really takes finding a sense of confidence in what you bring to the table outside of what you look like. I always think about, how am I contributing? What is my purpose? Am I doing good with the tasks that I've been given for the day?" Priyanka Copra said.

The 38-year-old actress told the outlet that while the body image issues affect her, she tries to make herself happy by trying to feel good about other things. "I try to be myopic about feeling good about other things, even on days that I don't feel the best about my body, and I work toward whatever makes me happy at that time," she said.

Talking about how she pampers herself to feel confident, Priyanka Chopra said that she tries to remind herself that she is "loved," which causes her to feel good from the inside. "I just try to remind myself that I am loved and I feel good from the inside," the actress said. "I feel confident when I walk into a room and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe," she added.

Priyanka Chora is a global icon, who has left a mark on both Bollywood as well as Hollywood with her talent. She enjoys a huge fan following from across the world. In terms of work, she was last seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. Besides starring in the film, Priyanka was also its executive producer. The 38-year-old actress has an impressive array of projects including Text For Your, co-starring Celine Dion, Sam Heughan and Russel Tovey. She will also be seen Russo Brothers' Citadel and Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4.