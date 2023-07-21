Mush Alert: Ranveer Singh's Comment On Deepika Padukone's Post Is Everything (As If The Kiss Wasn't Enough)

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapdukone)

Ranveer Singh, who walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra last night along with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt, found the biggest cheerleader in wife Deepika Padukone, who was seen sitting in the front row. Deepika attended the show, dressed in a white saree, looking gorgeous as ever. She shared pictures of her OOTN on Instagram and wrote, "In the game of clothes, a saree will always win." In the comments, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Jaan lele meri (take my life)."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Meanwhile, on the Instagram post shared by Ranveer Singh, the comments were all about Deepika Padukone. Ranveer kissed Deepika during the show and the Internet couldn't get enough of the moment. "Sorry but more than your ramp walk your kiss on Deepika's cheek stole the limelight," wrote a user. "Deepika stole the show just by sitting in the front row," added another. "Never misses the wifey," added another. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 after dating for several years.

Here's what Ranveer Singh posted on Instagram.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which released last year. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar last year. His next project Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also have a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan.The actress was last seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.