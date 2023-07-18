Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Prem Know No Bounds

Still from the song Ve Kamleya.(Courtesy:karanjohar)

Karan Johar has created magic yet again with the latest love song Ve Kamleya from his much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The song, spanning over a few minutes, serves as a testimony to the brewing romance between Ranveer Singh's Rocky And Alia Bhatt's Rani and is absolutely swoon worthy. However, it is the combustible chemistry between the lead pair against the soulful duet by Arjit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, which truly elevates the song. Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "And just like that, another piece close to my heart is yours!"

Check out the new song below:

Tum Kya Mile, the first song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released a few weeks ago. This was followed by the foot-tapping What Jhumka, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Both the songs are trending big and are universally liked by the fans.

Take a look at the songs below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are off to a promotional tour across India of their film. Their first stop was Vadodara.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt treated her fans to some inside pictures from the promotional event. Alia Bhatt dressed her part (like her character Rani from her film) in a beautiful neon saree. She completed her look with big jhumkas and a black bindi. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in an all-black attire. Alia Bhatt shared a reel on Instagram and captioned it, "and so it begins... #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in Vadodara."

Take a look:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 28.