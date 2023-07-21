Ranveer Singh Kissed Deepika Padukone At A Fashion Show. One Word - Adorable

Ranveer Singh pictured kissing Deepika Padukone.

It was a starry Mumbai night when Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, co-stars of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show on Thursday. Alia and Ranveer were their fabulous selves as they walked the ramp together. However, there was this one moment during the show that stole the spotlight. Ranveer Singh, during his solo walk on ramp, kissed wife Deepika Padukone, who was seen cheering for him in the front row. The actor also greeted director Karan Johar, with whom he recently worked in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The pictures are too cute to miss. Take a look already.

The one with Manish Malhotra and his muses - Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Front row scenes - Deepika Padukone and her million-dollar smile, pictured with Kajol and Karan Johar.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018. They had two ceremonies. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. They never fail to give us couple goals. "In the game of clothes, a saree will always win," Deepika captioned this post. "Jaan lele meri (take my life)," Ranveer replied.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.