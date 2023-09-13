Mush Alert: Parents-To-Be Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya's New Post

Disha Parmar with Rahul Vaidya. (courtesy: rahulvaidyarkv)

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar, who is expecting her first child with singer Rahul Vaidya, has been sharing posts from her maternity diaries back-to-back. The latest one happens to be an Instagram Reel, in which her husband Rahul can be seen kissing her baby bump as his song Soneya plays in the backdrop. The couple simply added a few emojis. No caption needed. Rahul Vaidya's bestfriend Aly Goni dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television. The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple got married in July 2021 and Disha announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

Last month, Disha Parmar shared glimpses from her baby shower and pictures from it were all thing nice. "Couldn't have asked for a better night! Celebrating our baby with just the close friends and family and having the best time," she captioned the post.

Disha Parmar and her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya announced the big news in May this year by sharing a picture of themselves in which they can be seen smiling with all their hearts. They also shared sonogram pictures in the carousel post. "Hello from mummy, daddy to be and the baby," read the caption.

Disha Parmar began her career as a model and starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. Disha has also starred in several TV commercials. She famously starred in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Rahul Vaidya became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.