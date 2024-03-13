Murder Mubarak New Teaser: Karisma Kapoor And Other Suspects On Pankaj Tripathi's Radar

A still from Murder Mubarak teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Pankaj Tripathi gets into full Hercule Poirot mode as he investigates a murder in the new teaser of Netflix's upcoming thriller Murder Mubarak. As he begins his investigation involving 7 suspects, Pankaj Tripathi asks, "Who was the first one to see the dead body?" While that mystery remains unsolved, we get a deep dive into Pankaj Tripathi's conversation with Karisma Kapoor, who plays an actor in the film and also happens to be one of the suspects. "If I had murdered him, I would have chopped him into little pieces and fed him to crows," she says in the clip. Pankaj Tripathi's one word reaction to that is: "Wow."

Sharing the teaser on social media, on Wednesday, Pankaj Tripathi wrote, "A group of crows is called a Murder Coincidence? We think not. Murder Mubarak, arrives on 15 March, only on Netflix! Trailer Out Now."

Check out the new teaser of Murder Mubarak here:

The first trailer of Murder Mubarak released last week. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Murder Mubarak is slated to release on OTT giant Netflix. It will release on March 15.

"Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch," Homi Adajania, said in a statement earlier, reported news agency PTI.