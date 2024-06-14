Munjya Box Office Collection Day 6: Sharvari's Film Sees A Dip

A poster of Munjya.(courtesy: maddockfilms)

Munjya saw a slight dip at the ticket window on its first Wednesday. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film minted ₹ 4 crore on Day 6. Now, Munjya has entered the ₹ 30-crore club at the box office. The total collection stands at ₹ 31.4 crore, the report added. The movie witnessed an “overall 17.10% Hindi occupancy” on Wednesday. Directed by Aditya Sarpotda, Munjya features Sharvari Wagh as Bela, and Abhay Verma as Bittu. The storyline centres around Bittu, who accidentally unleashes an angry spirit named Munjya. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

On Thursday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly Twitter). He said that while Munjya is enjoying a “dream run” at the box office on Wednesday, it will face a “new opponent” on Friday with the release of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion. Taran Adarsh wrote, “Munjya continues its DREAM RUN on Day 6 Wednesday. Faces a new opponent Chandu Champion this Friday, but Munjya is on a good wicket, which means it will continue to collect very well in Weekend 2 as well.”

“It's difficult to guesstimate the *lifetime business* of Munjya at the moment, but one thing is for sure: Dinesh Vijan has hit the jackpot. [Week 1 Friday including Thursday midnight screenings] ₹ 4.21 crore, Saturday ₹ 7.40 crore, Sunday ₹ 8.43 crore, Monday ₹ 4.11 crore, Tuesday ₹ 4.21 crore, Wednesday ₹ 4.11 crore. Total: ₹ 32.47 crore. India business. Box office,” he added.

Munjya is the third segment in Dinesh Vijan's popular horror-comedy universe. The previous films are – Stree and Bhediya. Munjya has a cameo appearance from Varun Dhawan in the post-credits scene.