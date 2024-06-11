Munjya Box Office Collection Day 4: Sharvari's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 25 Crore

A poster of Munjya.(courtesy: maddockfilms)

The horror-comedy film Munjya saw a dip in box office collections on its first Monday. On day 4, the film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, minted ₹ 4 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, Munjya crossed the ₹20 crore mark at the box office. The total collection stands at ₹ 23.25 crore. The film features Abhay Verma in the role of Bittu, and Sharvari Wagh as Bela. The storyline revolves around how Bittu returns to his ancestral village and accidentally releases an angry ghost named Munjya. After that, he tries to save himself and Bela from this ghost. Munjya has been backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) to post about the opening-week box office numbers of Munjya. He wrote, “ROCKING WEEKEND… #Munjya springs the BIGGEST SURPRISE, leaves the industry SHOCKED and STUNNED…Defies ALL *pre-release* expectations and calculations. Proves ALL *post-release* predictions wrong by a wide margin. Silences those who felt #Munjya should've taken direct-to-digital route.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “#Munjya - without the backing of star/s or popular music - trends BETTER than *several* star-studded films released in 2023 and 2024. [Week 1] Fri [incl Thu midnight screenings] 4.21 cr, Sat 7.40 cr, Sun 8.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.04 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

ROCKING WEEKEND… #Munjya springs the BIGGEST SURPRISE, leaves the industry SHOCKED and STUNNED…

⭐️ Defies ALL *pre-release* expectations and calculations

⭐️ Proves ALL *post-release* predictions wrong by a wide margin

⭐️ Silences those who felt #Munjya should've taken… pic.twitter.com/GfKJVCmoMj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Abhay Verma recently talked about how the film was a big opportunity for him. In a conversation with India Today, the actor said, "When I first came to the Maddock office, it actually felt like I'm this boy from Panipat walking in their office and these people are actually giving me an opportunity that could be a game changer for me. They trusted me with a very big opportunity like Munjya, when I'm someone who has very little experience working on such a big project.”

“I'm yet to digest this completely and I feel that I still need someone to really pinch me and make me realise that I'm a part of such a big film, and the makers of this film are those who made Stree and changed the narrative around horror comedies. The trust which creators like Dinesh Vijan and Pooja Vijan have shown in me, it has been beyond gratifying for me,” Abhay Verma added.

Munjya is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Before this film, the producer backed Stree in 2018 and Bhediya in 2022.