Munjya's Post Credit Has A Varun Dhawan Connection. See Post

Image instagrammed by Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)

After wowing fans with Stree and Bhediya, producer Dinesh Vijan is back with the third instalment of his horror-comedy universe — Munjya. The film, headlined by Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh, is currently running in theatres and receiving love from fans. But did you know that Munjya comes with a Bhediya twist? Head straight to Varun Dhawan's Instagram page for the evidence. The actor has shared a clip featuring a post-credits scene. In the clip, Varun's character, Bhaskar, is seen hiding behind a big rock and covering himself with leaves. Soon after, Abhishek Banerjee's Janardan appears and throws some clothes towards Bhaskar. In the end, an eerie Munjya makes an appearance, scaring everyone. Released in 2022, Bhediya has been directed by Amar Kaushik. The film also features Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role.

In his caption, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Congratulation to team #MUNJYA for the massive success.#BHEDIYA milna chaiye ga aap se don't miss the post credit.”

Varun Dhawan also tagged Munjya's director Aditya Sarpotdar, Amar Kaushik, and Munjya cast members Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh. He added, “Was so much fun to be back on your set again with this master story teller.” He concluded his note by saying, “Maddock Films we jsut getting started. Abhishek Banerjee Wel see u soon brother.”

Reacting to the post, Abhay Verma who played the role of Buttu in Munjya, said, “Bhaskii is Best dessert for a super maincourse film treat!!!” Responding to Abhay's comment, Varun Dhawan wrote, “So happy for you Abhay onwards and upwards.” Sharvari Wagh, who is seen as Bela in Munjya, also chimed in, saying, “VD!!!! Thank aaaaooooo for adding chaar chand to our #Munjya madness you are the best!!!!” The official Instagram page of Maddock Films (production house backing Bhediya and Munjya) dropped red hearts.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post below:

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Munjya 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “Munjya feels far longer than its two hours because the mumbo-jumbo that it foists upon us gives way frequently to difficult-to-digest twaddle. It centres on a battle between a creature from the nether world and a youngster who has nightmares that he cannot wrap his head around. People think he is on drugs. He has a hard disavowing them of the suspicion.”

Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, and Suhas Joshi are also seen in