Mumbai, Please Welcome Newlyweds Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal. See Pics

Varun Dhawan photographed with Natasha Dalal.

Highlights Varun married Natasha on Sunday evening

The couple got married in Alibaug

Their wedding was a close-knit affair

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, after their big fat Punjabi wedding in Alibaug, were spotted together for the first time. The couple, who were on their way to Mumbai, were photographed by the paparazzi on Tuesday afternoon. The actor looked charming as ever in a maroon kurta-pajama set and he accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses. Natasha Dalal, looked pretty as ever in a pastel kurta, which she paired with a sheer dupatta. The newlyweds were seen wearing masks in some of the pictures. They happily posed for the shutterbugs.

See the pictures here:

Varun Dhawan photographed with Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal happily posed together.

Here's a candid photo of the newlyweds.

Another glimpse of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who went to school together, had been dating for several years. The couple were reportedly meant to marry last year but they had to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. On Sunday, they got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug, in the presence of a few close friends and family members. Their wedding had a no-phones policy. However, Varun Dhawan was generous enough to share pictures from his wedding festivities on his Instagram profile.

Varun Dhawan, who started his career as an assistant director, made his big Bollywood debut in 2012's Student Of The Year, directed by Karan Johar. He is best-known for starring in films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, Dilwale and Sui Dhaaga. He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Varun's next project is Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.