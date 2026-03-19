Mukesh Chhabra Sends Big Love To Aditya Dhar After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Release: "I'm Your Fan"

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note for filmmaker Aditya Dhar following the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He called him a "real hero" and expressed admiration for his vision and journey.

Mukesh Chhabra Shares Emotional Note

Taking to social media, Mukesh Chhabra shared a heartfelt letter addressed to Aditya Dhar, reflecting on their long association and creative collaboration.

He wrote, "Dear Aditya, I honestly don't even know where to begin when it comes to you. I've known you for so many years. We were supposed to start your first film, but that didn't happen. Then your second time, that didn't happen. Years later, we found our way back, worked together on 370, and even after that, things didn't always fall into place. And then... Dhurandhar happened. I have seen you closely over the years, but I had no idea that the person I knew was actually a genius, truly a genius."

He added, "The way you've made this film... the detailing, the conviction, the emotion... but more than that, the way you respect every single person around you, the love you give, and the love you receive-it's something rare. And now the entire country is seeing it, feeling it, and talking about you. And you know the best part... while we were working on the film, you kept saying, "You'll see... you'll see what I'm going to do." You kept pushing your own boundaries, saying that you'll make sure everyone talks about this film. And you did it. You said it... and you actually did it."

'You Are The Real Hero'

Chhabra went on to praise Dhar's vision and belief, calling his work on Dhurandhar 2 remarkable.

He wrote, "That's what makes this even more unbelievable. I just want to say this-Aditya, you are the real hero. Thank you for making me a part of your vision. And I know this is just the beginning. People have only seen 50% of what you're capable of. I know your dreams, your ideas, your madness... and I know what you can truly create. What you've done with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge people will be talking about these films for many, many years. Your purity, your vision, your conviction, your energy, your thinking-everything just feels right."

'Working With You Is Different'

In the note, Mukesh Chhabra also spoke about Dhar's working style and his bond with the team.

He shared, "And when someone like you is protected by that kind of belief and positivity, nothing can stop you. You are exceptional in every single department. And you know the best part... the way you love your team, the way you respect your HODs, the way you handle everything, and the way you work-it's truly special. I've worked closely with so many great directors-a long list of incredible people. I've been working, I am working, and I will keep working with many more. But with you... it's different. Working with you is something I will always look forward to."

He added, "It feels like-okay, now the magic is about to begin. I'm just very, very proud. Thank you for trusting me, for giving me this film. My entire team is truly grateful. These two years of working together... we started as colleagues, became friends, then brothers, and now it feels like something even beyond that. Here's to many more films together. I know this is just the beginning for us as brothers. I'm genuinely so happy... and already waiting, excited for what's next, for the moment we start again together. It still feels unbelievable."

Only love for you @AdityaDharFilms

Thank you for trusting us ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/FMgGJGmlKA — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 19, 2026

'I'm Not Just Your Collaborator... I'm Your Fan'

He concluded the note on an affectionate and celebratory note.

He concluded, "And right now... just enjoy this moment. Enjoy the success, the love you are getting and the love that's coming your way. Your son has entered your life, and everything feels aligned, everything feels beautiful. May you receive all the love, all the success, all the blessings you truly deserve. Not just me, the entire country is rooting for you, celebrating you, wishing the best for you. Because what you're doing... you're taking this country's cinema to another level. I love you, Aditya. And today, I'm not just your collaborator... I'm your fan."

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.