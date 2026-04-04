Mukesh Chhabra Reveals 'Many Actresses' Texted Aditya Dhar To Be Cast Opposite Ranveer Singh In <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been wreaking havoc in the box-office ever since its release on March 19. The ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera has left lasting impressions. The female lead, Sara Arjun, with her limited screen time, has struck a chord with audiences too. Mukesh Chhabra recently revealed how many actresses texted Aditya Dhar to be cast opposite Ranveer Singh as Yalina, the role eventually played by Sara Arjun.

What's Happening

Mukesh Chhabra told Bollywood Hungama, "Aditya ko bhi bahut saare log message kar rahe the ki unhe Ranveer ke opposite cast hona hai, mujhe bhi messages aa rahe the. But I told Aditya very clearly, hume ek aisa face chahiye jo sirf uss jagah ka lage, koi purana baggage naa ho. (A lot of people were messaging Aditya, saying they wanted to be cast opposite Ranveer. I was getting messages as well. But I told Aditya very clearly that we needed a face that truly looked like she belonged to that place, without any old baggage)."

He continued, "So a new face would work better because any actor who has done two films with Ranveer-that connection won't be established because his character is going to Pakistan and meeting her."

Furthermore, he revealed, "Toh completely fresh face hona chahiye tha. Though Sara had done films before as a child actor, she had never done full-fledged roles in Bollywood films. We were clear ki agar hum uss duniya mein jaa rahe hain, toh ekdum surprise hona chahiye ki ladki kaun hai. Hume itne auditions kiye, 1200-1300 auditions kiye aur phir humne Sara ko final audition kiya. We were also craving a new face (So it had to be a completely fresh face. Though Sara had acted in films before as a child actor, she had never done full-fledged roles in Bollywood films. We were clear that if we were entering that world, it had to feel like a complete surprise-people should wonder who this girl is. We held so many auditions, around 1,200-1,300 in all, and then we finally auditioned Sara. We were also craving a new face)."

Sara Arjun's Character In Dhurandhar Franchise

The 20-year-old actor plays Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar, the headstrong daughter of a scheming Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), who falls in love with Hamza and eventually marries him. Sara Arjun said she attended workshops for some time to understand her character better, adding that she used to discuss her arc with Aditya Dhar.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

NDTV wrote in its review, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment. The second part released on March 19, 2026.

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