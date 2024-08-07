MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift To BTS Jungkook - See Full List Of Nominees

The MTV Video Music Awards announced their nominees for this year on Tuesday night. The awards will be presented in New York on September 10. Taylor Swift and Post Malone are the leading contenders, each benefiting from the success of their collaborative song Fortnight. Taylor Swift leads the nominations with 10, marking her as the top nominee for the second consecutive year. Post Malone follows with 9 nominations. Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Eminem each have 6 nominations. Here is the full list of MTV Video Music Awards categories and nominees, as reported by Variety.

Video Of The Year

1. Ariana Grande – We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) – Republic Records

2. Billie Eilish – Lunch – Darkroom / Interscope Records

3. Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

4. Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

5. SZA – Snooze – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

6. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records

Artist Of The Year

1. Ariana Grande – Republic Records

2. Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

3. Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

4. Sabrina Carpenter – Island

5. SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

6. Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song Of The Year

1. Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

2. Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

3. Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

4. Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

5. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

6. Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

Best New Artist

1. Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

2. Chappell Roan – Island

3. Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

4. Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

5. Teddy Swims – Warner Records

6. Tyla – Epic Records

Mtv Push Performance Of The Year

1. August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes – Atlantic Records

2. September 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum – CMG / Interscope Records

3. October 2023: Benson Boone – In the Stars – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

4. November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU – Def Jam

5. December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Lovett Music / RCA Records

6. January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones – Columbia Records

7. February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control – Warner Records

8. March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova – Island

9. April 2024: Flyana Boss – Yeaaa – Vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

10. May 2024: Laufey – Goddess – Laufey / AWAL

11. June 2024: Le Sserafim – Easy – Source Music / Geffen Records

12. July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun – Lava / Republic Records

Best Collaboration

1. Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy – OVO / Republic Records

2. GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be – CMG / Interscope Records

3. Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones – Columbia Records

4. Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

5. Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

6. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records

Best Pop

1. Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

2. Dua Lipa – Warner Records

3. Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

4. Sabrina Carpenter – Island

5. Tate McRae – RCA Records

6. Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

1. Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy – OVO / Republic Records

2. Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

3. GloRilla – Yeah Glo! – CMG / Interscope Records

4. Gunna – Fukumean – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

5. Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions

6. Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – FE!N – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best R&B

1. Alicia Keys – Lifeline – AK Records / Gamma

2. Muni Long – Made For Me – Def Jam

3. SZA – Snooze – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

4. Tyla – Water – Fax Records / Epic Records

5. Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good – Mega / Gamma

6. Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Lovett Music / RCA Records

Best Alternative

1. Benson Boone – Beautiful Things – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

2. Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit

3. Hozier – Too Sweet – Columbia Records

4. Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

5. Linkin Park – Friendly Fire – This Compilation / Warner Records

6. Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live) – Warner Records

Best Rock

1. Bon Jovi – Legendary – Island

2. Coldplay – Feels Like I'm Falling In Love – Atlantic Records

3. Green Day – Dilemma – Reprise Records / Warner Records

4. Kings of Leon – Mustang – Capitol Records

5. Lenny Kravitz – Human – Roxie Records Inc. / BMG Rights Management

6. U2 – Atomic City – Interscope Records

Best Latin

1. Anitta – Mil Veces – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

2. Bad Bunny – Monaco – Rimas Entertainment

3. Karol G – Mi Ex Tenia Razon – Bichota / Interscope Records

4. Myke Towers – Lala – Warner Music Latina

5. Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo – Double P Records

5. Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

7. Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería – Sony Music US Latin

Best Afrobeats

1. Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song – Mavin / Republic

2. Burna Boy – City Boys – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

3. Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

4. Tems – Love Me JeJe – Since '93 / RCA Records

5. Tyla – Water – Fax Records / Epic Records

6. Usher, Pheelz – Ruin – mega / gamma.

Best K-Pop

1. Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

2. Lisa – Rockstar – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

3. NCT Dream – Smoothie – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

4. NewJeans – Super Shy – ADOR / Geffen Records

5. Stray Kids – Lalalala – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

6. Tomorrow X Together – Deja vu – Bighit Music / Imperial / Republic Records

Video For Good

1. Alexander Stewart – If You Only Knew – FAE Grp

2. Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture Barbie) – Darkroom / Interscope Records

3. Coldplay – Feelslikeimfallinginlove – Atlantic Records

4. Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me – Twenty Nine Music Group

5. Raye – Genesis – Human Re Sources

6. Tyler Childers – In Your Love – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

Best Direction

1. Ariana Grande – We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) – Republic Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

2. Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

3. Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee

4. Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

5. Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

6. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

1. Ariana Grande – We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) – Republic Records – Cinematography

2. Charli XCX – Von Dutch – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

3. Dua Lipa – Illusion – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

4. Olivia Rodrigo – Obsessed – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller

5. Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

6. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo

Best Editing

1. Anitta – Mil Veces – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul

2. Ariana Grande – We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) – Republic Records – Editing by Luis

3. Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel

4. Lisa – Rockstar – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler

5. Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla

6. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

Best Choreography

1. Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

2. Dua Lipa – Houdini – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

3. Lisa – Rockstar – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

4. Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography

5. Tate McRae – Greedy – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

6. Troye Sivan – Rush – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Best Visual Effects

1. Ariana Grande – The Boy is Mine – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

2. Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual

3. Justin Timberlake – Selfish – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

4. Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic

5. Olivia Rodrigo – Get Him Back! – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

6. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

Best Art Direction

1. Charli XCX – 360 – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow

2. Lisa – Rockstar – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

3. Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

4. Olivia Rodrigo – Bad Idea Right? – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

5. Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

6. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman