Adivi Sesh Introduces Mrunal Thakur As Female Lead In <i>Dacoit</i>. See Poster

It's a good day to be Mrunal Thakur's fan. The actress has teamed up with Adivi Sesh for her next project titled Dacoit. Mrunal has replaced Shruti Haasan in the film.

In an Instagram post, Adivi shared Mrunal's first look from Dacoit and wrote, "Ready! Kummaalante Kummaali. Fix! KARNA HAI TOH KARNA HAI, FAADNA HAI TOH FAADNA HAI! Fix! #Dacoit robbing theatres with Mrunal Thakur.:

The poster showed Mrunal and Adivi sitting in a car. The actress is in the focus as she looks at the camera while holding a gun. Adivi can be seen lighting a cigarette. Take a look:

In a statement, Mrunal Thakur shared her happiness about becoming a part of Dacoit. The actress said, “The story of Dacoit is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylized vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo."

Speaking about her role, she said, "The character I'm set to depict in the films will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven't explored before as an actor. This proposition mixed with the genre and script of ‘Dacoit' is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can't wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil.”

Her Dacoit co-star Adivi Sesh added, "Dacoit is a solid action film with a touching love story. Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the Dacoit team and eagerly await going head-to-head on the big screens."

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit follows the journey of an angry convict, who meticulously plots revenge against his former girlfriend after being betrayed by her. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The shoot is currently underway in Hyderabad.