<i>The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj</i> First Look: Rishab Shetty To Play Titular Role

National Film Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty has signed a new project with director Sandeep Singh. Rishab will portray the titular role in the historical drama The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will narrate the story of the beloved 17th-century Indian ruler, Shivaji Bhonsle. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-look poster on Instagram. The poster features Rishab as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Holding a sword in hand, the actor is standing on a rock against the backdrop of the Indian map. In the caption, Taran Aadarsh wrote, “Rishab Shetty in & as ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'... Sandeep Singh to direct... National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty and director Sandeep Singh announce their first collaboration: The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

He added, “Backed by a team of top-notch technicians from across the globe, The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is set to release on [Thursday] 21 Jan 2027 [RepublicDay weekend] in multiple languages.”

Rishab Shetty shared his excitement about playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a statement. “Sandeep's vision for The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was so grand, that as soon as I heard the film, I said yes without blinking an eyelid. Playing The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an honour beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen,” he was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

Director Sandeep Singh added, "Rishab Shetty was my first and only choice for the role - he truly embodies the strength, spirit and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film has been my dream for many years now, and it is my privilege and honour to be bringing this story to the silver screen. The film has been envisioned with a scale, grandeur and never seen before action choreography that will help take Indian cinema truly global."

Sandeep Singh made his directorial debut with ZEE5 original film Safed (2023).