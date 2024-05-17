Weekend Binge: Liked Bridgerton 3? Time To Bookmark These Period Romances

A still from Pride & Prejudice. (courtesy: YouTube)

It is “Polin” season! Yes, true Bridgerton fans have been waiting for the release of the third season of the period romance focused on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington and needless to say, no one was disappointed. Produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the show Regency-era drama follows the children of the Bridgerton family finding love, with each season dedicated to a different sibling. There are oodles of scandal, secrets and romance, leaving viewers always craving more of the intoxicating mix of love and high society. If this latest season has left you swooning, you are at the right place. Whether you're a fan of Hollywood classics or Bollywood extravaganzas, there's no shortage of period romances to indulge in after watching Bridgerton. Take a look:

1. Pride and Prejudice - Netflix

Jane Austen's timeless tale became the subject of director Joe Wright's 2005 film and is a must-watch for fans of Bridgerton. The film features Keira Knightley as the spirited Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as the oh-so-lovely Mr. Darcy. This tale of love, with a smattering of class dynamics in 19th-century England, is perfect for a weekend watch.

2. Titanic - Disney+ Hotstar

This one is a no-brainer. The James Cameron classic is a timeless tale of love and loss. The film follows Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and repressed Rose (Kate Winslet), two young individuals at very different points in the class hierarchy who find themselves drawn to each other while aboard the British ocean liner, RMS Titanic.

3. Little Women - Prime Video

There have been several adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's classic Little Women, which is a captivating exploration of sisterhood in 19th-century Massachusetts. While the relationship between sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy is the crux of the story, there are some lovely romantic threads in this classic tale. We recommend the 2019 film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

4. Shakespeare In Love - Jio Cinema

This Oscar-winning film stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, Geoffrey Rush, Colin Firth, Ben Affleck, and Judi Dench and delves into a fictional romance between playwright William Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps. Set against the backdrop of Shakespeare's creation of Romeo and Juliet, this lovely romantic comedy draws inspiration from historical figures, with heavy influence from Shakespeare's renowned plays.

5. Mughal - e - Azam - Zee5

For all the Bollywood fans, here is a period drama that is an essential watch. In this K. Asif's masterpiece, Dilip Kumar stars as Prince Salim, who is smitten by the brave court dancer Anarkali, portrayed by Madhubala. The opposition to these star-crossed lovers comes in the form of Salim's father, Mughal emperor Akbar, played by the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.

So, grab some popcorn and prepare to be swept away by these enchanting tales of love, longing, and adventure.