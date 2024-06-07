Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 7: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 25 Crore

A still from Mr & Mrs Mahi. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

The one-week box office report card of Mr & Mrs Mahi is finally here. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film, on its first Thursday, recorded a dip in its collection. On Day 7, the Sharan Sharma directorial minted Rs 1.75 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. After this, Mr & Mrs Mahi's total collection now stands at Rs 24.45 crore, the report added. Released on May 31, Mr & Mrs Mahi revolves around a married couple and their passion for cricket. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma. Mr & Mrs Mahi has been jointly backed by Zee Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On Thursday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a breakdown of Mr & Mrs Mahi's box office performance so far. Taran Adarsh claimed that Mr & Mrs Mahi has “a strong chance” of making good business on its second weekend in theatres. On x (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Mr & Mrs Mahi is super-steady on Day 6… With no major film/s arriving this Friday, Mr & Mrs Mahi has a strong chance of posting a good score in Weekend 2. [Week 1] Friday 6.85 crore, Saturday 4.65 crore, Sunday 5.62 crore, Monday 2.21 crore, Tuesday 1.86 crore, Wednesday 1.90 crore. Total: ₹ 23.09 crore. India business. Box office.”

#MrAndMrsMahi is super-steady on Day 6… With no *major* film/s arriving this Friday, #MrAndMrsMahi has a strong chance of posting a good score in Weekend 2.



[Week 1] Fri 6.85 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.62 cr, Mon 2.21 cr, Tue 1.86 cr, Wed 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 23.09 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/KtgBBiCR5c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2024

After five days in theatres, Mr & Mrs Mahi breached the Rs 20 crore mark. Celebrating the big feat, Rajkummar Rao dropped his film's poster and expressed his gratitude to fans. The poster was shared with the text, “Scoring big with love. ₹ 21.19 crore. The actor wrote, “Meher. Thank You. Mr & Mrs Mahi is getting all the love it truly deserves. In Cinemas Now.”

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Mr & Mrs Mahi 2 out of 5 stars and said, “Cricket and marriage get into an awkward tangle in Mr & Mrs Mahi, a sports melodrama that hinges on action on the field of play and plenty of reaction off it, mostly in the realms of a relationship that runs into tricky terrain.”

“The Sharan Sharma-directed film is about sport but it segues into a tale of marital discord when thwarted ambitions collide with suppressed emotions. The narrative is unusual, to say the least, but the treatment is devoid of any major departures from the norm,” Saibal Chatterjee added. Read his complete review here.