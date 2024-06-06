Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 6: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film's Progress Report

A still from Mr & Mrs Mahi. (courtesy: DharmaProductions)

Mr & Mrs Mahi's box office collection witnessed a slight dip on Wednesday. The Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao movie has collected ₹ 1.75 crore on day 6, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 22.60 crore, the report added. The film saw “an overall 11.31% Hindi occupancy” on Wednesday, the report mentioned. Mr & Mrs Mahi marked its premiere on the silver screens on May 31. It revolves around a married couple, Mahendra and Mahima, who love cricket. Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, and Rajesh Sharma are also part of the film.

Speaking about Mr & Mrs Mahi's box-office business on Day 5, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh dropped a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that the film must perform well “over the weekend for good results”. Taran Adarsh wrote, “Mr & Mrs Mahi is eyeing ₹ 24 crore [or thereabouts] in Week 1. Business needs to escalate over the weekend for good results. [Week 1] Friday 6.85 crore, Saturday 4.65 crore, Sunday 5.62 crore, Monday 2.21 crore, Tuesday 1.86 crore. Total: ₹ 21.19 crore. India business. Box Office.”

#MrAndMrsMahi is eyeing ₹ 24 cr [or thereabouts] in Week 1… Biz needs to escalate over the weekend for good results… [Week 1] Fri 6.85 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.62 cr, Mon 2.21 cr, Tue 1.86 cr. Total: ₹ 21.19 cr. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/LM20i29iBC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2024

Rajkummar Rao also shared a special note after Mr & Mrs Mahi joined the ₹ 20-crore club. Expressing his gratitude to the audience, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Meher. Thank You. Mr & Mrs Mahi is getting all the love it truly deserves. In Cinemas Now.” The text on the poster read, “Scoring big with love. ₹ 21.19 crore.”

Before that, Rajkummar Rao dropped a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of Mr & Mrs Mahi. “Prepare to be bowled over by the team of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi as they take us into this IMDb Exclusive behind the scenes into their field of dreams,” read the caption.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.