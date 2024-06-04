When Janhvi Kapoor Played A Prank On Roohi Co-Star Rajkummar Rao: 'He Believes People Very Easily'

Image was shared by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were the latest guests on the The Great Indian Kapil Show. The duo, who appeared on the show to promote their second film together – Mr & Mrs Mahi, shared various behind-the-scene anecdotes from their films together. During a chat with Kapil Sharma, Janhvi recalled the time Rajkummar Rao drank half a bottle of Betadine after she insisted that it would cure his sore throat. Sharing the anecdote, she said, “He believes people very easily. Once on the set of Roohi, he had a sore throat and I told him that there is a medicine called Betadine and told him that you have to have it because it will cure your sore throat. Just because I said ‘you have to have it' he took it. So, you need to gargle with Betadine and not drink it. He trusted me so easily that he drank Betadine.”

She added, “Next day I even asked him, ‘How are you feeling?' and he said, ‘Yes, it is cured completely.' I asked him how many times did he gargle and he said, ‘No no I drank half the bottle.' I was like, ‘Why did you drink it?'”

During the show, the Mili actor shared another instance from Roohi where she deliberately gave the statement to not want to work with Rajkummar Rao in the future just to create headlines and promote their film. She said, “They (media) are always looking for a scandalous headline. So I thought the statement would make for a great headline and help promote the film. But I also explained why I said I didn't want to work with him again. I feel he is a very guni (experienced and talented) actor. Unke saath kaam karke yeh ehsaas hota hai ki hum kitne nausikhya hai (I realised I was a rookie while working with him),” explained Janhvi.

Mr & Mrs Mahi has been collectively backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and released in theatres last week.