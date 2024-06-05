Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

The box office collection of Mr & Mrs Mahi saw a slight dip on its first Tuesday. On Day 5, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film minted ₹ 2.10 crore at the ticket counters, as per Sacnilk. With this, the Sharan Sharma directorial has breached the ₹ 20 crore-mark. Mr & Mrs Mahi's total collection now stands at ₹ 21.10 crore. The romantic sports drama, which hit the theatres on May 31, revolves around a married couple and their passion for cricket. Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma are also part of the film.

Talking about Mr & Mrs Mahi's business on Day 4, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). Taran Adarsh said the film showed “a decent hold” at the ticket counters on its first Monday. Sharing Mr & Mrs Mahi's poster, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Mr & Mrs Mahi shows a decent hold on Day 4 [Monday]… Urban centres continue to lead, while mass pockets are down… Business might get impacted today [Day 5] due to Election Results. [Week 1] Friday 6.85 crore, Saturday 4.65 crore, Sunday 5.62 crore, Monday 2.21 crore. Total: ₹ 19.33 crore. India business. Box office.”

#MrAndMrsMahi shows a decent hold on Day 4 [Mon]… Urban centres continue to lead, while mass pockets are down… Biz *might* get impacted today [Day 5] due to #ElectionResults.



[Week 1] Fri 6.85 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.62 cr, Mon 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 19.33 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/tgkVWDOJJu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2024

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her intense cricket training sessions for the role. She dropped a video on Instagram and said, “150+ days of training, 30+ days of shoot, 2 injuries, 1 film.” In the clip, we can see Janhvi dressed in cricket gear and practising in the nets. From batting, running between the wickets and injuring her shoulder after being hit by a ball, the clip exhibits the actress' hard work and dedication. Along with the video, Janhvi Kapoor simply wrote, “Mr and Mrs Mahi in theatres 31st May.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Mr & Mrs Mahi 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Cricket and marriage get into an awkward tangle in Mr & Mrs Mahi, a sports melodrama that hinges on action on the field of play and plenty of reaction off it, mostly in the realms of a relationship that runs into tricky terrain.”

He added, “The Sharan Sharma-directed film is about sport but it segues into a tale of marital discord when thwarted ambitions collide with suppressed emotions. The narrative is unusual, to say the least, but the treatment is devoid of any major departures from the norm.” Read the complete review here.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is jointly backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.