Mr And Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Pic From Film's Prep Session

Janhvi Kapoor who was busy with GoddLuck Jerry promotions, is all set for her new project - Mr And Mrs Mahi. On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture from the film's prep session on her Instagram profile. The actress can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses on the field. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post: "Back to the grind." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #Mr&MrsMahi. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They previously co-starred in Roohi. Mr And Mrs Mahi will be directed by Sharan Sharma and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Janhvi Kapoor announced her association with the project in January this year. She posted a couple of pictures from "cricket camp."

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is known for starring in films like Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Mili and Bawaal, in which she will co-star with Varun Dhawan.

The actress was last seen in the film GoodLuck Jerry, which was a remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. The film released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar over the weekend.