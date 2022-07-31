Varun Dhawan's Last Day On The Sets Of Bawaal Looked Like This

Varun Dhawan shared this picture. (courtesy: varundvn)

After the resounding success of JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan has been sharing regular updates from the sets of one of his upcoming projects, Bawaal. The film stars Varun alongside Janhvi Kapoor and has been shot in various parts of India and Europe. Now, the actor has shared a post on Instagram Stories on what is his last day on the sets of the film. Sharing an image of himself standing in a sandy area, Varun Dhawan said, “Last day on Bawaal.” In the image, Varun Dhawan is seen dressed in a pair of jeans and a chic jacket. While his back is turned to the camera, one can also spot Varun Dhawan rocking a pair of sunglasses.

Even amid his busy shoot, Varun Dhawan found time to wish his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani on her birthday today (July 31). Sharing a selfie with the actress, Varun Dhawan said, “Happy birthday, Kiara Advani. Wishing all things pink and sparkly. Lots of love. Naina, bas yahi kehna hai ke aap JugJugg Jeeyo.”

On Friday, Varun Dhawan also shared an album of pictures which he captioned as “Summer Of Bawaal.” In the first image, Varun Dhawan is seen leaning out of a stationary train to shake hands with a child.

That's not all, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also went on some gastronomic adventures across Europe. He even shared a clip in which Varun Dhawan and director Nitesh Tiwari are teasing Janhvi Kapoor for arriving late for shoot. In one image, Varun Dhawan is playing with an adorable pet dog and even posing in what appears to be a disco.

In the caption, Varun Dhawan wrote: “Summer of #Bawaal. In between work I've been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs - part 1.”

Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor said, “You're copying me.” Varun Dhawan replied, “Janhvi Kapoor, oh I didn't realize you invented photo dumps, wow ya, so innovative you are.”

To this, Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Stop screaming.” But Varun Dhawan responded cheekily, “Sorry I am eating sugar free ice cream. I'll reply in a bit.”

Janhvi Kapoor accused Varun Dhawan of "copying" her because she too had shared a moving note as the shooting of the film draws to a close. Sharing some lovely images from the shoot, she wrote: “From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I'm actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can't believe that I've been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I've learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values.”

Tagging Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor added, “And Varun Dhawan, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajju's team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.