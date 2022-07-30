GoodLuck Jerry: A Thank You Note From Janhvi Kapoor - Read Here

Janhvi Kapoor shared this pic. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

A day after the release of GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor penned a thank you note for all her fans. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. And, Janhvi's character has received much love from fans and critics alike. And, now, in her thank you note, Janhvi wrote, "Jerry ko itne pyaar se apnane ke liye thank you. [Thank you for accepting Jerry with so much love]." Janhvi has also shared some pictures along with the note. She is looking ravishing in a black saree. Janhvi's aunt, Maheep Kapoor has left a red heart under the post.



GoodLuck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sen, is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the lead role.

Janhvi Kapoor has also shared a video post and wrote, “Lagta hain aap logon ne sach mein dil se goodluck bola [It seems that the Good luck came from your heart]

On the day of release, Janhvi Kapoor shared snippets from the film and said, “

Bholi si surat, jugaadu si seera.GoodLuck Jerry now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Good luck nahi bolenge?”

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. And, she announced her shoot wrap with an emotional note. Janhvi has also shared some pictures from the shoot diaries for the special post. She wrote, “From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I am actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. “

Thanking Nitesh Tiwari for the experience, Janhvi Kapoor said, “ I still can't believe that I've been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I've learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value of being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values. “

For her co-star Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor said, “ I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for you and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for you.

She ended her note by saying, “I can write an essay on everyone in our team who's made this film so special for me but I think there's a word limit… but basically I will miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic. And now.. back to reality.”

After going through the heartwarming post, Varun Dhawan said, “JK, don't cry” and added a set of red heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor also has Dostana 2 in the kitty.