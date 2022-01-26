Mr And Mrs Mahi: Jahnvi Kapoor Shares Glimpses From 'Cricket Camp'

Janhvi Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures, where she can be seen training at a cricket camp for her upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, on her Instagram handle. The first picture features Janhvi. The second picture features clouds followed by pictures of cricketer Dinesh Karthik and wicket-keeper Sharan Sharma. Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote: "Cricket camp #MrandMrsMahi." She also shared photographs of her team. The photographs give us a glimpse of Janhvi's look from her upcoming film. Mr and Mrs Mahi will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. This film will mark her second debut opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi.

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor tested positive for the virus on January 3. Janhvi announced the news on her social media account. She shared an Instagram story that read: "Hey guys, so me and my sister tested positive for covid 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough but every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care everyone!"

Last week, Janhvi Kapoor shared a solo shot of herself, in a black swimsuit. She also shared pictures of the landscape and a few candid with friends and wrote: "Eudaimonia" (Greek word for a state of happiness). Earlier, she even posted pictures of herself from her pool time and captioned the post: "Arcadia - finding my way back to ya."

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohialong with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 filmDhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She also featured in films like Netflix's Ghost StoriesandGunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahiwhich is set to release in theatres on October 7. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Her upcoming films includeGood Luck JerryandMili. She will also be seen inDostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now.