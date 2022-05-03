Move Over Monday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's 'Tuesday Turned Out Quite Blue'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's new post (Courtesy: aishwaryarajini)

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth started her Tuesday with an intense workout. She shared a post-workout photo and talked about "Tuesday blues." Sharing the photo, Aishwaryaa wrote, "Who says only Mondays can be blue! My Tuesday morning has turned out quite blue! What the day has in store ..no clue! #tuesdaythoughts." Fans praised Aishwaryaa's dedication and one wrote, "What makes you to stay motivated? I admire your consistency." "Workouts makes fitness, relaxes with glamour this everything in one place it's you," wrote another. One more comment reads, "Hard work never fails you down mam...keep motivated." "I really admire your dedication and sincerity There's no need but still u do," reads another comment. Many fans left blue heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's new post:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is not missing her workout even on a Sunday. On Sunday, she had shared a video from her "sweaty shuttle sessions" and had captioned it as "Sunday night sweaty shuttle sessions ....man! Summer is getting scorching."

Check out the video here:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been cycling to keep herself fit and active. She once shared a post after her cycling session and it was captioned as "Sun and sweat.. Bikes and bottles. Tracks and thoughts! What does the weekend ahead have in store? #fridaymood #postworkoutfeels."

On the personal front, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was earlier married to Dhanush. In January, they ended their 18 years of marriage and parted ways. They have two sons, whom they are co-parenting.

On the work front, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has directed and co-produced Musafir starring Shivin. Aishwarya is also directing Oh Saathi Chal.