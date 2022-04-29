Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Is The Very Definition Of Post-Workout Glow

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posted this (Courtesy: aishwaryarajini)

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth never fails to motivate fans to hit the gym and get fit. On Friday, she went cycling and shared her experience online. After the cardio, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a photo of herself and wrote, "Sun and sweat.. Bikes and bottles. Tracks and thoughts! What does the weekend ahead have in store? #fridaymood #postworkoutfeels." From calling Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth an idol to praising her, fans have filled the comment section. One wrote, "Come on champ." Another one commented, "Now u r real beauty." Many even called Aishwaryaa, hot.

Check out the post here:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also shared photos on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the first photo, in which, she shared her view, Aishwaryaa wrote, "that beautiful pink sky #madraslove."

Check out the photo here:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Instagram Story

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also enjoyed some flowers on the way and shared a photo. Across the photo, she wrote, "flowers on the way #beautifulmadras."

Here's the photo:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Instagram Story

Sharing the last photo, in which, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is seen sipping water, she wrote, "Friday morning done right! Post workout glow with @aquatein."

Check out the post:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Instagram Story

On Sunday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had shared a video, showing her workout. Sharing the video, she had written, "That's pretty much my Sunday morning! #happysunday peeps! Break a sweat ..bring on the smile and bend a bit for that selfie." In the video, she was seen running on the treadmill and exercising with the dumbbells. Masaba Gupta had commented, "Wow keep it up A," followed by red heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has returned to directing films. She has directed and co-produced Musafir starring Shivin. Aishwarya is also directing Oh Saathi Chal.